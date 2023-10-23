Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

XOM opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

