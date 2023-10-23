Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Farmers National Banc

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.