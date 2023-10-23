Fastenal (FAST) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

FAST stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

