Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $254.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

