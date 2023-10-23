Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

