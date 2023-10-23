Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $322.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

