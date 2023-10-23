Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME stock opened at $212.81 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

