Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $279.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.36 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.38. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

