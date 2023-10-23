Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

