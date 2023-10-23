Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,168 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

