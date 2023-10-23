Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 135 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $322.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.13. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.