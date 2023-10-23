Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,025 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in WestRock by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

