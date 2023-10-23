Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,451 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,935,000 after buying an additional 1,621,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,778,000 after buying an additional 1,107,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,583,000 after buying an additional 141,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $17.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.