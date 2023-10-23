Financial Contrast: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) versus ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and ABN AMRO Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 11.19% 6.62% 0.32% ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and ABN AMRO Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $45.46 billion 1.40 $6.83 billion $0.86 11.05 ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and ABN AMRO Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 ABN AMRO Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75

ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus price target of $13.79, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given ABN AMRO Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ABN AMRO Bank is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats ABN AMRO Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

