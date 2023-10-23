Financial Review: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) vs. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NMI has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NMI and Trupanion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $523.34 million 4.22 $292.90 million $3.59 7.47 Trupanion $905.18 million 1.04 -$44.67 million ($1.48) -15.34

Profitability

NMI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NMI and Trupanion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 56.07% 18.47% 11.89% Trupanion -6.03% -20.32% -8.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NMI and Trupanion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trupanion 0 3 4 0 2.57

NMI presently has a consensus target price of $30.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Trupanion has a consensus target price of $48.38, indicating a potential upside of 113.01%. Given Trupanion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than NMI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats Trupanion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

