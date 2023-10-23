Financial Survey: ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) versus Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.12 million N/A N/A Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 36.32 -$30.59 million ($1.38) -1.44

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Rani Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZyVersa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rani Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rani Therapeutics N/A -50.92% -34.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZyVersa Therapeutics and Rani Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

ZyVersa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,893.62%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 917.59%. Given ZyVersa Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZyVersa Therapeutics is more favorable than Rani Therapeutics.

Summary

ZyVersa Therapeutics beats Rani Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

