First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 276,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $9,543,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

