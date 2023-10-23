First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

FNWB stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

