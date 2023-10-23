First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

