First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.5 %

FSS opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

