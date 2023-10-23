First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.77% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $33,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $41.07 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.