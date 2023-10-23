First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.61% of First Trust Water ETF worth $50,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $18,435,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FIW stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

