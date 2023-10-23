Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Five Below by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

Five Below Trading Down 0.6 %

FIVE stock opened at $175.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.