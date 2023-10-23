Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

