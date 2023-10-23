Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FOX worth $28,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

