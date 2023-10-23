Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Head to Head Review

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Frasers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of ODP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ODP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frasers Group and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A ODP 2.29% 17.82% 5.48%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A $0.30 26.61 ODP $8.49 billion 0.20 $166.00 million $4.29 10.21

This table compares Frasers Group and ODP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Group. ODP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frasers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frasers Group and ODP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ODP 0 0 2 0 3.00

ODP has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.44%. Given ODP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ODP is more favorable than Frasers Group.

Summary

ODP beats Frasers Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Cruise, and van mildert. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group Plc in December 2019. Frasers Group Plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

