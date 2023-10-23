Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,734,000 after buying an additional 65,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

