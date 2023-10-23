Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSSC opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $61.68.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.