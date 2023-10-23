Head to Head Analysis: Franklin Wireless (FKWL) & The Competition

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Wireless and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 259 662 1207 42 2.48

Profitability

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Franklin Wireless’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Franklin Wireless Competitors 3.52% 30.83% -1.08%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ rivals have a beta of 3.67, indicating that their average share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million -$2.86 million -12.25 Franklin Wireless Competitors $688.36 million $9.71 million -3.68

Franklin Wireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Franklin Wireless rivals beat Franklin Wireless on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

