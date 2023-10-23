Head to Head Comparison: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) & Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and Scilex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 560.38%. Scilex has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Scilex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A -54.06% -42.89% Scilex N/A -437.77% -49.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Scilex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DBV Technologies and Scilex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $4.84 million 42.16 -$96.27 million ($0.56) -1.89 Scilex $38.03 million 6.62 -$23.36 million N/A N/A

Scilex has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Scilex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Scilex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies



DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Scilex



Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. The company also develops SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104 (4.5 mg), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

