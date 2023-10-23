Head-To-Head Review: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Warehouses De Pauw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 95.14% 70.44% 23.31% Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.18 billion 10.56 $4.35 billion $23.09 10.88 Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Public Storage and Warehouses De Pauw’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Warehouses De Pauw.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Storage and Warehouses De Pauw, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Warehouses De Pauw 3 2 0 0 1.40

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $305.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Warehouses De Pauw.

Summary

Public Storage beats Warehouses De Pauw on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

