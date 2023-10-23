Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.70

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWSGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.70 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.90 ($0.77), with a volume of 56132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.79).

Helios Towers Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £654.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,073.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Helios Towers

In other news, insider Alison Baker purchased 13,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.44 ($12,117.31). 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

