HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.33 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 432,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
