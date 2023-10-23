HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 722 ($8.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.53) to GBX 820 ($10.02) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.20.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $37.69 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

