Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $144.13 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $136.13 and a 52-week high of $216.45. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.27.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

