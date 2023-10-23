Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 6,487 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.