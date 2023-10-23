Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 8,937 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

