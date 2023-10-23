Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 381,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $352,321 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

THRM stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

