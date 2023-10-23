Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 114.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 67,785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 11.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 76.4% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,215.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $947.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

