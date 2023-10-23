Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

