Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $175,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 186.8% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 22,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 41.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $23.17 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

