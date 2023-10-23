Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Ingevity Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NGVT opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.