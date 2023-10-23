Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,659 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercury General by 12.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $30.29 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

