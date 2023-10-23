Inspire Investing LLC Buys 481 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 75,714.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,828,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.58 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

