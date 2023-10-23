Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $313.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.53 and its 200 day moving average is $317.64.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

