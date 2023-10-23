Inspire Investing LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $681.01 million, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

