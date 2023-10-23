Inspire Investing LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 55.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

