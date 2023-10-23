Inspire Investing LLC Has $313,000 Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Griffon by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Griffon by 116.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Griffon by 2,148.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

