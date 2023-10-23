Inspire Investing LLC Has $313,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

