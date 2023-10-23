Inspire Investing LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $59.68 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

